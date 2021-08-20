Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,505 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,269,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,460,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN opened at $261.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

