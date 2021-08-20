Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $2,387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cloudflare stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

