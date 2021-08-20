Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPO. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,948 shares of company stock worth $4,070,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

