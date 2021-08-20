Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Sell

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMPS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

