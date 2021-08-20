Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $176,000 in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Resonant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RESN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resonant by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 140.07% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RESN. Benchmark began coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

