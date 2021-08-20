Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 492,659 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

