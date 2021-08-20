Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Turning Point Brands worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $900.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.