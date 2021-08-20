Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 29.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

