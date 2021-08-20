Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 560.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 295.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

