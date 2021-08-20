Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,763 Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $17,345,000.

TBX opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

