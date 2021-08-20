Royal Bank of Canada Has $478,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110,262 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

