Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $136.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CREE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

CREE opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,414 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cree by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

