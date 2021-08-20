HC Wainwright Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $54.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.