Royal Bank of Canada Has $487,000 Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

