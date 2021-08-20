Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

