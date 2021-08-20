Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,999 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECF stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

