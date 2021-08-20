Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of INBK opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.