Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,065 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

