Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $734,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

BATS SPVM opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.71. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.