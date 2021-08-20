Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 70,456 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,456 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,943,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

