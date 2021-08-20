Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,145 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GoPro by 668.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 707,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $126,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,138.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 447,600 shares of company stock worth $4,825,176. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

