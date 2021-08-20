Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 263.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Shares of XRLV opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

