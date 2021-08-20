Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 129.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KODK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

