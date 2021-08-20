Head to Head Review: Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) vs. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capita and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.27 billion 0.22 $17.98 million N/A N/A Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.66 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -37.37

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Trip.com Group.

Volatility & Risk

Capita has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capita and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79

Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $43.07, suggesting a potential upside of 62.35%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Capita.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31%

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Capita on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

