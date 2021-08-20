Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.62. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

