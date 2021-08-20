Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $88,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,942 shares of company stock worth $425,019 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

