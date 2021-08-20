Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 32,769 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Athenex worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATNX. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of ATNX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

