Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 38.6% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $9,558,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after buying an additional 890,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LEGN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $35.31 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.