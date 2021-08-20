Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Duluth by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

