Zacks: Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CS Disco.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE:LAW opened at $54.16 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

