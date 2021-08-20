Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $7,508,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,002.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

