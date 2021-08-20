Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Head to Head Survey

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Ford Motor 2 4 10 0 2.50

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 191.17%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $14.69, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Ford Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -4.59 Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.40 -$1.28 billion $0.41 30.90

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -61.44% -44.94% Ford Motor 2.50% 24.26% 3.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

