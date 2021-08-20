$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71. FOX has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 846,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FOX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,238,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 314,355 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,801,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after buying an additional 150,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

