Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $7,578,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 154,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 476,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

