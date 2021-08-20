Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $34.89 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

