HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
