HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

