Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €65.52 ($77.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.84.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

