DA Davidson Cuts Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Price Target to $11.50

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BODY opened at 8.07 on Monday. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 6.88 and a twelve month high of 18.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

