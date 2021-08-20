The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 28.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 20.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

