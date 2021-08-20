Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $21,550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

CVNA stock opened at $349.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.10 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 94.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 57.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,907,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 61,177.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,139,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

