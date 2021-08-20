Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells $106,040,566.50 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.