Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Update

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inovalon by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

