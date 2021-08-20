Citigroup Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

