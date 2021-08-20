Citigroup Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.58.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
