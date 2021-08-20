Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. Avacta Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.