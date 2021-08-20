Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61. Avacta Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.50.
About Avacta Group
Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.