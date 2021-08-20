Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $79.45

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.45, but opened at $81.61. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 28,715 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.