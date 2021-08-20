NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Gap Down to $5,252.10

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,252.10, but opened at $5,062.52. NVR shares last traded at $5,062.52, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,012.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

