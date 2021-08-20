VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 118,010 shares.The stock last traded at $51.91 and had previously closed at $51.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

