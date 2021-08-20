VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 118,010 shares.The stock last traded at $51.91 and had previously closed at $51.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

