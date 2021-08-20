SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Down to $72.91

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.91, but opened at $70.88. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 2,137 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

