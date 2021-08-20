GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 897,887 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $4,804,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $3,146,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

