Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.